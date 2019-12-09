Monday, 09 December 2019 - 8:10

Plant believed to be extinct found in Sri Lanka after 100 years

Plant believed to have been extinct in the world, and is mentioned in the international red data list as crudia zeylanica has been found in Sri Lanka.



This was firstly discovered by researcher Himesh Jayasinghe in an area in close proximity to Gampaha where the Colombo - Kandy highway construction had been proposed.



Environmentalist, Nayanaka Ranwella noted that the plant had been discovered for the first time in the country in 1868 and even though it was reported that a sample was found later in 1911, it has not been mentioned in the later years.





