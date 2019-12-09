We will never forget the support extended by China - Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 9:32

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that his government will never forget the strong and longstanding support extended by China for the development of Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister said he hoped to continually maintain friendly bi-lateral relationship with China.

The Prime Minister stated this in an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Service.

The Prime Minister points out that Sri Lanka and China have a strong long-standing friendship and the practical cooperation between the two countries has been its foundation.

The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that he is clear and confident of repaying the loans taken for development projects in the country, including the Hambantota port.