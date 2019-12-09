Monday, 09 December 2019 - 10:34

Opportunity to pay homage and offerings to the Statue of Saman and the jewelry

Ven. Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thera stated that the statue and jewelry of the Deity Saman will be taken tonight from the Saman Devalaya situated in Pelmadulla - Galpottawala Purana Raja Maha Viharaya to the special chambers built in the Dharma Shalawa.



It will be placed in the Special Chambers at the auspicious time tonight at 7.01 pm and the Venerable Thero stated that it is possible for the devotees to pay homage and offerings till 4.51 am tomorrow.



The Siripada pilgrimage season will begin on the Unduwap ​​Poya day that falls on the 11th and it is stated that the statue and the jewelry of deity Saman will be traditionally placed at the Galpottawala Purana Raja Maha Viharaya for the devotees to pay homage and their offerings.