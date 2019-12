Monday, 09 December 2019 - 10:50

MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT THAT TOOK AWAY THE LIVES OF TWO YOUNG PEOPLE

Two motorbikes and a lorry has collided in the Thunnana area in Padukka yesterday (8) evening.

It is reported that three persons were injured and rushed to the Kosgama hospital and two young people had died on the spot.



The Padukka Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.