Monday, 09 December 2019 - 11:02

The 69th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy is celebrated today. Established as a Ceylon Naval Volunteer Force (CNVF) in 1937, the CNVF was absorbed into the British Royal Navy after World War II as the Ceylon Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve (CRNVR).

The Navy Media Units stated that after gaining independence from Britain, a permanent navy was established as the Royal Ceylon Navy on 9 December 1950 and in 1972, with the introduction of new constitution, the Royal Ceylon Navy was renamed as the Sri Lanka Navy.

Today the Navy comprises of 3,347 officers, 47,457 sailors, Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels and state of the art equipment.