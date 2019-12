Monday, 09 December 2019 - 10:29

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the assault on a police constable attached to the Anamaduwa Police.



The police stated that the attack had taken place at a restaurant in Paramakanda, Anamaduwa last night.



The constable had gone to the cafeteria with another constable for dinner and was assaulted by three men in the restaurant.



The suspects have been arrested and it has been revealed that they had been under the influence of alcohol.