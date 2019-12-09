Refuse+potato+racket-+raided+in+Dambulla

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 12:05

The Mayor of the Dambulla Municipal Council and the Environment Police have been able to uncover a racket of resending potatoes unsuitable for human consumption back to the market.

It has been reported that the operation had been carried out in a store area of a paddy mill in the Thunnuwa post in the Dambulla - Kandalama main road.

The raid was carried out following a complaint lodged by residents of the area that potatoes which are not suitable for human consumption were being sorted.

The Mayor said that the Dambulla Municipal Council and the Environment Unit of the Dambulla Police have jointly sealed the potatoes and action will be taken against the people who have imported as well as the people who have resold it in the market.