Travel+ban+on+Swiss+embassy+staffer+extended

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 12:04

The travel ban imposed on the locally recruited Swiss Embassy staffer Garnia Banister Francis who was allegedly abducted recently has been extended.

The CID made a submission before the Colombo Chief magistrate Lanka Jayarathna today.

Accordingly, the Magistrate extended the travel ban until December 12th.

The CID told the court that it recorded a statement from the particular woman from 5.30 last evening to 2.30 this morning.

Police further said that the allegedly abducted female Swiss Embassy staffer was ordered to appear before the CID today as well.

It also said that the woman will be produced for a judicial medical inspection as well.

Accordingly, Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna ordered the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer to produce a report whether the particular embassy staffer has faced any sexual harassment or assault on the November 25th.

At the same time, the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer has been ordered to provide another report of the mental condition of the Swiss embassy staffer.

Meanwhile, when the Swiss Embassy staffer visited the CID yesterday, a self introduced agent of the Embassy staffer, Manjula Perera said that the Embassy staffer would issue a statement to media today.

Accordingly, media personnel visited the given address but neither the embassy staffer nor her agent were present there.

Later, the media personnel have shown the security guard at the place, the video in which the particular agent announced the scheduled event today.

At that point, the security guard had identified the man and told the journalists that neither that agent nor the embassy staffer had visited the house for the last few days.