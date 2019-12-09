HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Tourism+will+be+converted+to+be+a+sector+with+the+highest+foreign+exchange+earnings+-+Minister+Prasanna+Ranatunga
Monday, 09 December 2019 - 15:08
Tourism will be converted to be a sector with the highest foreign exchange earnings - Minister Prasanna Ranatunga
350

Views

Minister of Industrial Export, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga states that the new government hopes to make tourism the largest foreign exchange earner in the country.

He emphasized that the new government's goal is to earn US $ 10 Billion contribution from the tourism industry to the national economy.

Minister Ranatunga says the new government is committed to creating an eco-friendly and culture-friendly tourism industry.

Minister Ranatunga made this statement at a ceremony held to present certificates for 450 children who had completed this year’s course conducted by the Hotel management school managed by the Ministry of Tourism.  2555 children were trained under this program this year, which aims to enhance the human resources associated with the tourism industry.

The training programs were conducted at 44 centers in 12 districts under five provincial councils.

Prasanna Ranatunga further commented stating “Tourism is the third largest foreign exchange earner in the country. But due to the political and economic instability in the country, the tourism industry has collapsed on several occasions. In 2009, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka was nearly 400,000. During that period there was a war in the country. But after the conclusion of the war, by 2015 we were able to increase this figure to 2 million. There was a significant development in the country under the Mahinda Rajapaksa government. This changed when the good governance government came to power in 2015 and the country's national security was compromised again. After the Passover attack, tourism in this country has been shattered. The good governance government is responsible for this situation. We are organizing these training programs to develop the capacity and human resources needed for the tourism industry. We hope to upgrade this training certificate to NVQ 3 level and bring it to internationally recognised standard. The objective of the new government is to transform the country's tourism industry into a people friendly, environmentally friendly and culturally friendly business. It is the third largest foreign exchange earning source in the country.

It is our goal to make it in the highest foreign exchange earner. We plan to add US $ 10 billion to the national economy through the tourism industry in Sri Lanka. We will take steps to improve the quality of the tourism industry.

The State Minister of Tourism Promotion Arundika Fernando and Ministry Secretary S.M. Mohammed also addressed the gathering.

 
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Patali Champika Ranawaka remanded until tomorrow
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 8:38
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  527 Views
HiruNews
International News
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached in the Congress vote
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:48
HiruNews
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to  be impeached...
Read More
    Share   2,111 Views
Indian Supreme Court reject citizenship (amendment) act
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 12:31
HiruNews
Indian Supreme Court refused to stall the implementation of the controversial Citizenship...
Read More
    Share   760 Views
Pakistan's former President, General Pervez Musharraf, sentenced to death
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:37
HiruNews
General Pervez Musharraf Pakistan's former President, has been sentenced to death at a...
Read More
    Share   8,137 Views
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:37
HiruNews
US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be disappointed if something is “in...
Read More
    Share   370 Views
Citizenship Amendment Act - Unrest erupts in Delhi
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:49
HiruNews
Police have clashed with demonstrators in parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, during protests...
Read More
    Share   409 Views
See All
HiruNews
World Bank to provide US$ 25 mn loan
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:04
    Share   39 Views
HiruNews
Vegetable prices to come down by 2 weeks
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:43
    Share   30 Views
HiruNews
“Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control” launched by UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44
    Share   50 Views
HiruNews
COP25 summit fails to address key carbon markets issue
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51
    Share   78 Views
HiruNews
Tourism industry hopeful of winter revival
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 7:29
    Share   102 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   7,030 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 10:10
    Share   163 Views
HiruNews
Sangakkara to lead MCC on Pakistan tour
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:09
    Share   123 Views
HiruNews
Hamstrung Rajitha out of Karachi Test
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:56
    Share   536 Views
HiruNews
Dhananjaya de Silva says that he is 'proud' after his fighting ton.
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59
    Share   532 Views
HiruNews
Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 10:50
    Share   470 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue
Read More
HiruNews
Miss Nigeria's reaction to losing Miss World crown goes viral
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:53
    Share   347 Views
HiruNews
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dress up as their iconic 'Grease' characters 41 years later
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55
    Share   264 Views
HiruNews
Colin Firth splits from wife of 22 years
 Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:41
    Share   213 Views
HiruNews
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers
 Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:06
    Share   251 Views
HiruNews
Elizabeth Taylor’s assistant talks late star’s final years, why her estate is auctioning off personal items
 Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51
    Share   380 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
465 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
70,008 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
24,507 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
51,199 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
1,230 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
117,276 Views
Top