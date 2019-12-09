Tourism will be converted to be a sector with the highest foreign exchange earnings - Minister Prasanna Ranatunga

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 15:08

Minister of Industrial Export, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga states that the new government hopes to make tourism the largest foreign exchange earner in the country.

He emphasized that the new government's goal is to earn US $ 10 Billion contribution from the tourism industry to the national economy.

Minister Ranatunga says the new government is committed to creating an eco-friendly and culture-friendly tourism industry.

Minister Ranatunga made this statement at a ceremony held to present certificates for 450 children who had completed this year’s course conducted by the Hotel management school managed by the Ministry of Tourism. 2555 children were trained under this program this year, which aims to enhance the human resources associated with the tourism industry.

The training programs were conducted at 44 centers in 12 districts under five provincial councils.

Prasanna Ranatunga further commented stating “Tourism is the third largest foreign exchange earner in the country. But due to the political and economic instability in the country, the tourism industry has collapsed on several occasions. In 2009, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka was nearly 400,000. During that period there was a war in the country. But after the conclusion of the war, by 2015 we were able to increase this figure to 2 million. There was a significant development in the country under the Mahinda Rajapaksa government. This changed when the good governance government came to power in 2015 and the country's national security was compromised again. After the Passover attack, tourism in this country has been shattered. The good governance government is responsible for this situation. We are organizing these training programs to develop the capacity and human resources needed for the tourism industry. We hope to upgrade this training certificate to NVQ 3 level and bring it to internationally recognised standard. The objective of the new government is to transform the country's tourism industry into a people friendly, environmentally friendly and culturally friendly business. It is the third largest foreign exchange earning source in the country.

It is our goal to make it in the highest foreign exchange earner. We plan to add US $ 10 billion to the national economy through the tourism industry in Sri Lanka. We will take steps to improve the quality of the tourism industry.

The State Minister of Tourism Promotion Arundika Fernando and Ministry Secretary S.M. Mohammed also addressed the gathering.