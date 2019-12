Monday, 09 December 2019 - 13:00

Parliamentary sessions were not prorogued to prevent the bond report being tabled - State Minister Susil

State Minister Susil Premajayantha states that the parliamentary session was not prorogued to prevent the COPE report on the bond issue being tabled.

He said this in response to a question raised by journalists after a meeting held in Malabe yesterday.

The Minister further stated that after the commencement of the new Parliamentary Session on January 3rd, the Committees will be constituted and the bond forensic report will be tabled