Monday, 09 December 2019 - 13:00

Former General Secretary of the SLFP Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa states that they will contest the next general election through the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

He said this in response to questions posed by journalists in Kandy yesterday.

Professor Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa stated that several rounds of talks are scheduled for the future to discuss these matters.