UNP+discussion+over+leadership+change+postponed

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 12:57

The discussion scheduled for today to hand over the UNP Leadership to MP Sajith Premadasa has been postponed.

A Crisis over the party leadership has emerged within the UNP.

MP Ajith P. Perera said that a final decision over such matters should be taken in the next few days.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a decision has been taken to appoint a committee to look into the party crisis.

This decision was reported to have been taken during the UNP parliamentary meeting chaired by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe recently.

At the same time, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the National Youth Front will meet at the UNP Headquarters Sirikotha today.