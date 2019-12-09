Bandarawela+SLTB+bus+drivers+and+conductors+on+strike

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 13:12

The drivers and conductors of all SLTB buses that are operating from Bandarawela town have launched a strike.

A private bus conductor has assaulted a SLTB bus driver last Saturday and the conductor has been arrested by the Diyathalawa Police and produced to courts and the accused has been released on bail.

The driver who was assaulted is currently receiving treatment at the Diyathalawa Hospital. The strike has been launched in protest of the accused receiving bail.

Our correspondent stated that the commuters were severely inconvenienced by the strike action.








