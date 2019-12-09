Thunder showers to continue in several districts - 7,258 evacuated to safe places

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 13:45

The Disaster Management Center states that 7,258 persons belonging to 2180 families who have been affected by the disaster situation in several districts of the country have been temporarily evacuated to safe places.

Assistant Director Pradeep Kodippili stated that most of the people affected by the disaster are from the Eastern Province. The number is 87,864 persons.

Meanwhile, water management director of the Irrigation Department Janaki Meegasthanna stated that the sluice gates of some reservoirs which were opened due to heavy rainfall have now been closed.

However, they are closely monitoring the water levels in the reservoirs based on the rainfall.

Pasikuda received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 8.30 am today, which is 61.5 mm.

The Department of Meteorology's forecast division Director, Anusha Warnasuriya states that some areas of Ampara, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Moneragala, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya and Kandy Districts are likely to experience rainfall of up to 200 mm.