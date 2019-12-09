Protest+against+Aruvakkalu+waste+yard+today

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 13:44

Residents in the Wanathavilluwa area in Puttalam staged a protest in the early hours of this morning for a lorry transporting garbage from Colombo to the Aruvakkalu Waste Yard.

The protest was carried out by a group of residents of the Serakkuliya area who had been protesting against the garbage dump for two days in front of the Vanathavilluwa DS office.

However, the protesters have ended their protest following a promise pledged by State Minister of Fisheries Sanath Nishantha this morning who visited the site.

He has told protesters that he will ensure that garbage is not dumped in to the Aruvakkalu Waste Yard in the future