Ambassadors+of+the+Middle+Eastern+countries+call+on+President

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 13:19

Ambassadors from the countries representing the Middle East Ambassadors' Forum in Sri Lanka met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.



Ambassadors stated that the new government will continue to have the support of the Middle Eastern countries and hopes to support Sri Lanka's economic and cultural activities in the future.

The Ambassadors conveyed their greetings to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and stated that they are committed to strengthening relations between the two countries under the leadership of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka's ambassadors representing Palestine, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Libya and Qatar participated in the meeting.