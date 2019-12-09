Severe penalties if students behave in an unruly manner after completing the O / L examination

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 13:25

The examination department states that there will be severe penalties under the examinations act, if students behave in an unruly manner or disturb other students after completing the O / L examination.

The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Poojitha stated that even the relevant examination results could be canceled.

The O / L examination is due to end on Thursday and the Commissioner General of Examinations has instructed those in charge of the examination halls in this regard.

He further said that all Police OICs in the country have been informed of this matter and mobile police patrols have been deployed around all examination centers.