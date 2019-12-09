Home
Monday, 09 December 2019 - 14:24
The visitor to the Wellawatte beach
4,623
Views
The seal that was roaming around the sea in Galle recently, was sighted on the Wellawatte beach.
Patali Champika Ranawaka remanded until tomorrow
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 8:38
527 Views
International News
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached in the Congress vote
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:48
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached...
Read More
Share
2,111 Views
Indian Supreme Court reject citizenship (amendment) act
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 12:31
Indian Supreme Court refused to stall the implementation of the controversial Citizenship...
Read More
Share
760 Views
Pakistan's former President, General Pervez Musharraf, sentenced to death
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:37
General Pervez Musharraf Pakistan's former President, has been sentenced to death at a...
Read More
Share
8,137 Views
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:37
US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be disappointed if something is “in...
Read More
Share
370 Views
Citizenship Amendment Act - Unrest erupts in Delhi
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:49
Police have clashed with demonstrators in parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, during protests...
Read More
Share
409 Views
World Bank to provide US$ 25 mn loan
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:04
Share
39 Views
Vegetable prices to come down by 2 weeks
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:43
Share
30 Views
“Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control” launched by UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44
Share
50 Views
COP25 summit fails to address key carbon markets issue
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51
Share
78 Views
Tourism industry hopeful of winter revival
Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 7:29
Share
102 Views
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 10:10
Share
163 Views
Sangakkara to lead MCC on Pakistan tour
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:09
Share
123 Views
Hamstrung Rajitha out of Karachi Test
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:56
Share
536 Views
Dhananjaya de Silva says that he is 'proud' after his fighting ton.
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59
Share
532 Views
Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century
Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 10:50
Share
470 Views
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue
Read More
Miss Nigeria's reaction to losing Miss World crown goes viral
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:53
Share
347 Views
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dress up as their iconic 'Grease' characters 41 years later
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55
Share
264 Views
Colin Firth splits from wife of 22 years
Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:41
Share
213 Views
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers
Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:06
Share
251 Views
Elizabeth Taylor’s assistant talks late star’s final years, why her estate is auctioning off personal items
Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51
Share
380 Views
