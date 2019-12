Monday, 09 December 2019 - 15:06

A little girl dies after being struck down by a falling coconut tree

A fourteen-month-old little girl has died after a coconut tree fell in the Akkarayankulam-Skandapuram area in Kilinochchi.

The police stated that the girl had died yesterday when a coconut tree near the well had collapsed while her grandmother had gone to bathe.

The girl's grandmother was also injured and receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi Hospital.