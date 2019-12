Monday, 09 December 2019 - 14:37

Swiss embassy official before the Judicial medical officer

Ghania Bannister Francis, a locally recruited official of the Swiss Embassy who was allegedly abducted, was produced before the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer this afternoon.

She is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department for the second time to produce a statement.

The CID informed the courts that she appeared before the CID yesterday and was questioned for nine hours.