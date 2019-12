Monday, 09 December 2019 - 16:45

Ambassador of Norway and Australian High Commissioner meets Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Norway's Ambassador in Sri Lanka, Trine Skedai, met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees this morning.

The Australian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, David Holly, also met the Prime Minister this morning.

The High Commissioner delivered a congratulatory message from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Prime Minister at the meeting at Temple Trees.

Australian High Commissioner David Holly and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have discussed matters pertaining to tourism, education and cooperation in dealing with human trafficking.