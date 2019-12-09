BOILING+WATER+AND+CHILLI+POWDER+HURLED+AT+TWO+DOGS+IN+ATHTHIDIYA

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 19:30

Several incidents of cruelty to dogs were reported from different parts of the island this year.

The latest such incident was reported from Aththidiya yesterday.

A woman hurled boiling water and chilli powder at two dogs while they were sleeping in front of her house at Aththidiya Dehiwala.

The cruel act was filmed on a CCTV camera.

One dog escaped the attack while the other fell victim to the woman.

Later, some neighbours and the animal protectors have taken the injured dog for treatment.

Similar incidents of cruelty to animals were reported from Katana, Negombo and Gampaha areas in the recent past.