Monday, 09 December 2019 - 19:29

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the reason for the defeat of his party at the presidential election is losing the vote bases of the Buddhists, the middle class and the youth.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Youth Front, MP Kavinda Jayawardnene, attended the event after a 30 minute delay, even though the former prime minister arrived at the scheduled time.