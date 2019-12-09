SWISS+EMBASSY+STAFFER+REPORTS+TO+CID+TODAY+AS+WELL

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 19:28

The allegedly abducted locally recruited Swiss Embassy staffer Garnia Banister Francis reported to the CID for the second day today.

Earlier, she was produced before the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer for a medical test.

Meanwhile, the travel ban imposed on the allegedly abducted embassy staffer was extended until December 12.

The staffer was produced before the Colombo Chief magistrate Lanka Jayarathna today.

Garnia Banister Francis reported to the CID yesterday, 14 days after the alleged incident following a court order issued on her to do so.

It was seen that an individual was covering her face while being escorted to the CID.

Meanwhile, the CID told the court that it recorded a statement from the particular woman yesterday and another statement was to be recorded today as well.

At the same time, the lawyer appearing for the allegedly abducted embassy staffer Upul Kumarapperuma said that local and foreign doctors attached to the Swiss Embassy have inspected his client after the incident.

He said according to the two doctors, his client was assaulted and was subjected to sexual harassment.

Later, the CID told the court that a report from the Colombo Judicial Medical officer was delayed as the staffer rejected to appear before a male doctor.

Responding to the lawyer of the embassy staffer the Magistrate stated that she cannot issue any order to produce his client before a female medical officer as the practice is to test such a victim by a doctor attached to the judicial medical unit.

However, the CID further said that it has made arrangements to produce the staffer before a female doctor for a medical test.

At the same time, the magistrate also ordered to provide another report of the mental condition of the Swiss embassy staffer.

In addition, the magistrate extended the overseas travel ban on the embassy staffer.

Meanwhile, when the Swiss Embassy staffer visited the CID yesterday, a self introduced agent of the Embassy staffer, Manjula Perera said that the Embassy staffer would issue a statement to the media today.

Manjula Perera invited the media to participate in the event to be held at an address on Barnes Place, Colombo.

Accordingly, media personnel visited the given address but neither the embassy staffer nor her agent were present there.

Later, the media personnel have shown the security guard at the place, the video on which the particular agent announced the scheduled event today.

At that point, the security guard had identified the man and told journalists that neither that agent nor the embassy staffer had visited the house for the last few days.

Meanwhile, the self-imposed agent of the Swiss embassy staffer Manjula Perera has driven to the CID in a motor car registered under CAF-0165.

Our news team discovered that the vehicle is registered in an address on No.78/2, Devala Road, Makola North, Makola.



