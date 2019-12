Monday, 09 December 2019 - 19:29

The Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has announced the reduction of tariff after telecommunication tax including VAT was cut recently by the Government.

The Commission stated that such taxes on the phone charges including Prepaid, postpaid and internet charges have been reduced to 10.2 per cent from 19.4 per cent.

In addition, the tax on ordinary phone service has been reduced to 22.6 per cent from 37.7 per cent.

However, certain parties complained that some private communication companies do not reduce their charges and, they have added extra data to offset the tax concession.