Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 7:50

Flaws in the state service should be immediately rectified - A statement from the president

1,839

Views

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that to build a developed country all weaknesses in this country’s public service should be corrected.



The President said so while participating last afternoon in the occasion of the appointment of 32 state ministry secretaries at the presidential secretariat.



Addressing them subsequently President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requested the secretaries to dedicate themselves for an efficient and systematic public service through an attitudinal change.



Meanwhile the CID yesterday arrested two suspects who had duped people fraudulently soliciting money pretending that they have close links with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and that they would obtain jobs in government institutions.



