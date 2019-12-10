Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 7:46

Colombo Garbage transported to Aruwakkalu in a new manner

The government has implemented a new mechanism where the garbage accumulated in Colombo is entered into the garbage plant being constructed in Peliyagoda for drying purposes and subsequently transported to the Aruwakkalu garbage recycling plant.



The state minister of urban development Gamini Lokuge noted that this mechanism did not take place during the previous regime and as a result of transporting garbage to the Aruwakkalu garbage recycling plant as it is, several issues have emerged.



Meanwhile, several residents of Putlam - Wanathawilluwa expressed their protest against several lorries carrying garbage from Colombo to the Aruwakkalu garbage plant yesterday.





