Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 10:30

Luxury instead of semi-luxury - a request from bus associations

Private Bus Owners Association states that it has no objection to the government's decision to cancel the semi luxury bus service.



The Chairperson of the Association Gemunu Wijeratne said that instead of semi-luxury buses, luxury buses would be deployed in the future.



The attention of the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management has been drawn towards canceling of the semi luxury bus service which charges a higher fee for tickets from passengers.



