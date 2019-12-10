Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 7:48

Investigation into the shortage of the Math second paper received by the Bandarawela central college

The examination department has begun an investigation in connection with the receipt of a less number of part 2 Mathematics question papers at the examination centre set up at the Bandarawela Central college for the GCE 0/L examination held yesterday.



Reports say that because of this the students who had come for the examination had to remain at the examination centre one and a half hours extra.



While there had been five examination halls at the Bandarawela Central college, there were less number of part 2 Maths question paper for students in one examination hall.



However while the examination authorities had given the relevant question paper after a delay, they had given them the assigned time duration to avoid any injustice to them.



However examination commission general Sanath Poojitha said that the examination had been held by providing the assigned duration time without any injustice being caused to any student.



The commissioner said that investigation would be carried out at the examination department regarding this.



The examination that commenced on 2nd this month is due to end day-after-tomorrow.



