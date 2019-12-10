Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 8:33

5 suspects in connection with the assault on Hiru Aluthgama reporter to courts

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the assault on Hiru regional journalist Thusitha Kumara de Silva and his wife.



The suspects were arrested yesterday and they were produced before the Kaluthara Magistrates court.



Journalist Thusitha Kumara de Silva and his wife were assaulted on the 6th in connection with the revelation of a raid carried out by the STF on an artificial toddy manufacturing facility in October.



It is reported that the regional journalist has been verbally abused and assaulted for reporting the raid.



Thusitha Kumara de Silva who was injured in the incident is currently receiving treatment at the Nagoda Hospital.