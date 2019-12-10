Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 9:43

Swiss Embassy Official arrives at CID for the third day

Gania Bannister Francis, a local official of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka, who has been allegedly abducted, arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department this morning (10) to provide a statement for the third day.



When she appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department on the second day, statements were recorded from her for over 5 hours.



She appeared before the CID on an order issued by the court for the first time on the 8th



The CID informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday that they had recorded statements from the official for more than 9 hours on the first day.