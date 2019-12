Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 11:20

Navy apprehends a large stock of beedi Leaves from Mannar

Sri Lanka Navy has found a consignment of beedi leaves floating in the Pesalai sea in Mannar.



The Navy said that the consignment was found stacked in 29 parcels during a mobile search operation conducted by the Navy yesterday (09) along the sea shore.



There were 1448 kilograms of beedi leaves in it , more than 60 tons of beedi leaves have been recovered during operations carried out during the year.