Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 12:01

Five people involved in illegal gem mining in Bogawantalawa arrested

Police have arrested five persons who were engaged in gem mining at Chapelton Tea Estate in Bogawantalawa.



Police said that the suspects were arrested during a raid carried out in the tea estate based on information received last night.



The police stated that the suspects have been involved in excavating illegally in search of gem mines, conducting activities in a manner that has been detrimental to the environment, for some time.



The arrested suspects are aged between 35 and 50 years who are residents of the same estate.