Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 12:05

Ranil to lead the UNP in the forthcoming General election; says UNP General Secretary

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will contest the forthcoming General Election in the capacity of the party leader.



He was addressing a media conference held at UNP Headquarters Sirikotha this morning.