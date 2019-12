Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 14:15

Seven-hour Water cut in several areas tomorrow

564

Views

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Mirihana, Ethul Kotte, Pitakotte, Nugegoda, Nawala, Gangodawila and Udahamulla will be disrupted for seven hours tomorrow (10) from 10.00 am.