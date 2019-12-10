Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 14:25

Sri Lanka ranked 71, in the Human Development Index

Sri Lanka has been ranked 71 out of 189 countries in the 2019 Human Development Index.



This was revealed in the Human Development Report of the United Nations Development Program, released yesterday.



Sri Lanka was ranked at 76th place according to the last year’s report.



According to the report released this year, Norway ranks first in the Human Development Index, followed by Switzerland in second place and Ireland placed third.



China and Hong Kong are in the fifth position, while the US is in the 15th position.



India ranks 129th, while Niger has been placed last in the report.



Meanwhile the international human rights day is celebrated today.



The theme this year is “‘Youth Standing Up for Human Rights”