Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 14:17

Mrs World Caroline Jurie requests assistance for newcomers

Caroline Jurie who was crowned as Mrs World requested due assistance to be provided to competitors representing Sri Lanka at international contests.



She was speaking at a special media briefing held in Colombo today.



She arrived in Sri Lanka on board Qatar's Q. R. 662 flight from Doha which arrived at 2.45 am in the morning.



A large group including her relatives and from the beauty culture industry were present at the Bandaranaike International Airport to welcome her.



She left the airport around 7 am and was escorted to Colombo in a special vehicle procession and there were welcome events organized in several places.



Subsequently Caroline Jurie attended a press conference organized at a leading hotel in Colombo with her two-year-old daughter.



She won the crown at the Mrs World Beauty Pageant held in Las Vegas, USA, last Friday night, surpassing 50 contestants from around the world.



This was 35 years after Rosy Senanayake won the first ever Mrs. World pageant in 1984.



27-year-old Caroline Jurie, is a resident of Mahabage, Wattala.



She is married to Nishantha Deepal and has lived in Dubai for a long time.