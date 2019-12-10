Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 14:19

Attention on restricting the entry of private vehicles to Colombo

7,478

Views

Government attention has been focused on restricting the entry of private vehicles into the city of Colombo.



The Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera stated that as the number of vehicles entering the Colombo city limits is increasing day by day, the traffic congestion has become unmanageable.



However, the Ministry is also paying attention to a mechanism to classify vehicles entering Colombo and to introduce a fee based system.



The government has also decided to launch a systematic public transport service for the people to ease traffic congestion.



Speaking to the media Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that a luxury public transport service will be provided for this purpose.