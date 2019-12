Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 15:10

Four suspects arrested in Kalpitiya with 10 kilos of gold

Four persons have been arrested for attempting to smuggle gold to India by sea from the Thudawa area in Kandakuliya, Kalpitiya.

The police said that the suspects were arrested on a tip off while they were attempting to flee to India by boat.

Police have seized 10 kilos of gold from the suspects.

One of the four suspects arrested was the person who had masterminded the smuggling. The suspects are residents from the area.