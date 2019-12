Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 15:33

A student from Siddambarampuram area in Vavuniya has died in an accident while returning home after sitting for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

It has been reported that the motorbike he was travelling with another student after sitting for the O/L examination at Gomerasankulama Vidyalaya in Vavuniya has collided with a private bus.

According to reports, the 16 year old student who was injured in the accident has died after being admitted to the Vavuniya General Hospital.