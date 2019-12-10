5+Suspects+remanded+for+assaulting+Hiru+journalists+

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 16:04

The five suspects arrested in connection with the assault on Aluthgama Hiru Journalist Thusitha Kumara de Silva and his wife have been remanded until 20th of this month.

This was when the suspects were produced before Kalutara Magistrate Chandima Edirimanna today.

The suspects had fled the area on the day of the attack and were arrested while hiding in Tissamaharama and Mathugama.

Journalist Thusitha Kumara de Silva and his wife were assaulted on the 6th, based on a revelation made regarding a raid by the Special Task Force (STF) on an artificial toddy making facility, last October.