Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 16:09

Thundershowers will develop in several places this evening

The Department of Meteorology states that the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as the Galle and Matara districts, are likely to experience strong thundershowers with lightning during the evening or the night.

In a statement, the department said short-term strong winds of around 70 kmph could be experienced with thundershowers.