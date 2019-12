Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 17:24

Gania Bannister Francis, a locally recruited officer of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka who claimed to have been abducted, has been brought back to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after being taken to the Judicial Medical Office.

She was brought to the Judicial Medical office this afternoon after providing statements for over four hours at the CID for the third time.

It is said that the CID has started to obtain statements from her again