Water cut in Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ganemulla and several areas next Tuesday (17)

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 17:38

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas including Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Kelaniya and Biyagama will be interrupted for 24 hours from 8 am on Tuesday 17th December.

In a statement, they stated that the water cut will be imposed as a result of renovations carried out by the Ceylon Electricity Board.

Therefore, the water cut will be imposed in Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake and Seeduwa Municipal Council areas. The water cut will also be imposed in Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe and Jaela Pradeshiya Sabha areas as well as Ganemulla, Rathupasswala, Piyaratana Mawatha, Yagoda, Imbulgoda, Enderamulla, Keragala, Dompe, Dekatana, Delgoda, Malwana, Elakanda and Mabola.