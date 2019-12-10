NEW+APPOINTMENT+FOR+BRIGADIER+PRIYANKA+FERNANDO+AT+ARMY+HEADQUARTERS

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 17:45

Former Defence Advisor attached to the Sri Lankan High Commission in Britain Brigadier Priyanka Fernando has been appointed to a new position at the Army Headquarters.

The army media stated that he has been appointed as the Director of land, property and housing in the army.

Earlier the Westminster Court found him guilty of making a threatening gesture during a protest held in front of the Sri Lankan High Commission in Britain by a group of LTTE sympathizers and, a fine for 2400 sterling pounds was imposed on him.

Subsequent to the said incident, Brigadier Priyanka Fernando was called back to Sri Lanka, and started working at the Ranviru Resources Centre in Wattala.