Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 18:08

RICE MILLERS AGREE TO SELL NADU AND SAMBA AT 98 AND 99 RESPECTIVELY

The large scale rice millers have agreed with the government to sell Nadu and Samba at the maximum prices of 98 and 99 rupees per kilogram.

The Finance Ministry stated that the agreement was reached at a meeting held at the Finance Ministry today.

The meeting was convened to provide rice at a concessionary price during the festive season.