SWISS EMBASSY STAFFER LEAVES THE CID AFTER GIVING STATEMENTS TWICE TODAY; A REVELATION OF HER CLOSE CONTACTS

Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 18:40

The allegedly abducted locally recruited Swiss Embassy staffer Garnia Banister Francis was escorted to the CID again after she was produced for a medical examination today.

She was produced before the Colombo Judicial Medical Office after the CID recorded a statement for four hours.

Her statements were recorded today for the third day.

Later, the embassy staffer left the CID after recording fresh statements this evening.

Meanwhile, a close associate of the Embassy staffer, who introduced himself as Manjula Perera invited the media to a house on Barnes Place yesterday.

Several media crews including our news team waited at that particular house for the whole of yesterday but neither Manjula Perera nor the embassy staffer turned up to make a statement.

Meanwhile, our news team learnt that the true owner of the particular house on Barnes Place is domiciled in Australia.

She informed our news team; she bought the house from the wife of Manjula Perera in February last year.

At the same time, it is reported that Manjula Perera who lied to the media is believed to be a close associate of the Embassy staffer.

However, it is not confirmed yet whether he is the husband of the Embassy staffer.

In the meantime, UNP former electoral organizer of Kelaniya Bevan Perera verified that Manjula Perera is his son.