Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 12:37

The Elections Commission has issued a gazette notification naming the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha based on the Elpitiya Pradheshiya Shaba elections held recently.

Accordingly, P.A. Karunasena who contested from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has been named as the Chairman and N.V. Jayasena who contested from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has been named as the Vice Chairman