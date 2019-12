Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 12:27

A suspect has been arrested with turtle meat by the Navy.

The suspect was arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy during a mobile patrol search in Chavakachcheri-Pallikuda area yesterday.

The Navy seized 6 kilograms of turtle meat in the possession of the suspect. The suspect is a 20-year-old resident of Wettiyarkulam.

The Navy media unit stated that they have arrested 188 kilograms of turtle meat and 12 suspects during the course of the year.