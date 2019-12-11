Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 12:39

Disaster Management, MET and Immigration – Emigration comes under Defence Ministry

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has gazetted the purviews of the ministries of his government.



Accordingly, 31 institutions including departments, statutory bodies and state corporations are included under the Ministry of Defence held by the President.



Tri forces, State Intelligence Service, Immigration and Emigration department, department of registration of persons, Disaster Management Center, National disaster relief service center, Meteorological Department, and National Dangerous Drug control board are among them.



In addition, the Police Department has also been included under the purview of the Defence Ministry.



Meanwhile, the highest number of institutions is included to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Policy Development led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



Among the 48 institutions coming under the Prime minister are the Treasury, Central Bank, Security and Exchange Commission, all state banks and their subsidiaries, Employees' Trust Fund, Development Lotteries Board and the National Lotteries board.



All types of religious departments, as well as the archaeological and cultural affair departments have been gazetted under the Buddha Sasana, cultural and religious affairs ministry.



At the same time, Suvaseriya foundation which was controlled by the Economic Reforms Ministry has been transferred to the Ministry of Health.



